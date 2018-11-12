Here's what to do in Costa Mesa this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Fashen at Time Nightclub
On Tuesday, join your friends at Time Nightclub for a performance by DJ Fashen (aka Daniel Kutz) -- an Arizona native who became an essential part of the budding Los Angeles club circuit during the '90s.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: Free
Wine tasting and scholarship fundraiser
Join the celebration this Thursday at the 17th annual Advancing Women in Technology scholarship fundraiser, where recipients and 2018 Rising Women will be recognized. Wine tasting and a light dinner will be provided, along with a silent auction and networking opportunities with the organization's tech community.
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Celebrations by Turnip Rose, 1901 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $125
DJ R3HAB at Time Nightclub
Last but not least, return to Time Nightclub this Friday night for a performance by R3HAB, a rising Dutch DJ and producer who has established his name in the international dance scene.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 17, 2 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $30
