ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Costa Mesa this week

Photo: Time Nightclub/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From DJ performances to a wine tasting fundraiser, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Fashen at Time Nightclub





On Tuesday, join your friends at Time Nightclub for a performance by DJ Fashen (aka Daniel Kutz) -- an Arizona native who became an essential part of the budding Los Angeles club circuit during the '90s.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine tasting and scholarship fundraiser





Join the celebration this Thursday at the 17th annual Advancing Women in Technology scholarship fundraiser, where recipients and 2018 Rising Women will be recognized. Wine tasting and a light dinner will be provided, along with a silent auction and networking opportunities with the organization's tech community.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Celebrations by Turnip Rose, 1901 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $125
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DJ R3HAB at Time Nightclub





Last but not least, return to Time Nightclub this Friday night for a performance by R3HAB, a rising Dutch DJ and producer who has established his name in the international dance scene.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 17, 2 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineCosta Mesa
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
From wellness to whiskey: 4 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
4 events worth checking out in Los Angeles this week
3 events to check out in West Hollywood this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New fire breaks out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley area
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
12 crosses at Borderline Bar & Grill honor shooting victims
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Hill Fire: Firefighters gain upper hand, evacuations lifted
Show More
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Couple saves neighbors' Malibu homes from burning
Woolsey Fire prompts boil water notice for customers
Residents express concerns during Woolsey Fire town hall meeting
More News