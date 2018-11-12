Here's what to do in Costa Mesa this week

Fashen at Time Nightclub

Wine tasting and scholarship fundraiser

DJ R3HAB at Time Nightclub

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From DJ performances to a wine tasting fundraiser, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---On Tuesday, join your friends at Time Nightclub for a performance by DJ Fashen (aka Daniel Kutz) -- an Arizona native who became an essential part of the budding Los Angeles club circuit during the '90s.Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.FreeJoin the celebration this Thursday at the 17th annual Advancing Women in Technology scholarship fundraiser, where recipients and 2018 Rising Women will be recognized. Wine tasting and a light dinner will be provided, along with a silent auction and networking opportunities with the organization's tech community.Thursday, Nov. 15, 5:30-9 p.m.Celebrations by Turnip Rose, 1901 Newport Blvd.$125Last but not least, return to Time Nightclub this Friday night for a performance by R3HAB, a rising Dutch DJ and producer who has established his name in the international dance scene.Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 17, 2 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd.$30