Here's what to do in Huntington Beach this week

Photo: Shawna C./Yelp

Looking to mix things up this week? From partying it up at The Circle to cleaning the beach by Tower #2, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

Schadeifornia at The Circle OC





This Friday, dance the night away with your friends at The Circle for Schadeifornia -- an 18-and-over club event complete with secret guests and free parking.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.
Where: The Circle OC, 8901 Warner Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Huntington Beach cleanup day





Join the Southern California Chinese American Environmental Protection Association's Next Generation Committee for its third annual beach cleanup day.

Parking is free and gloves, bags and trash grabbers will be provided, along with community service certificates for students.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: 22355 Pacific Coast Hwy., Tower #2
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Performance by electronic music artist Yetep





Last but not least, return to The Circle this Saturday for the No Feels two-year anniversary celebration featuring electronic artist Yetep, William Black, Valentine Music and more.

When: Saturday, November 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.
Where: The Circle, 8901 Warner Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
