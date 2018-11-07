Here's what to do in Huntington Beach this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Schadeifornia at The Circle OC
This Friday, dance the night away with your friends at The Circle for Schadeifornia -- an 18-and-over club event complete with secret guests and free parking.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 a.m.
Where: The Circle OC, 8901 Warner Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Huntington Beach cleanup day
Join the Southern California Chinese American Environmental Protection Association's Next Generation Committee for its third annual beach cleanup day.
Parking is free and gloves, bags and trash grabbers will be provided, along with community service certificates for students.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: 22355 Pacific Coast Hwy., Tower #2
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Performance by electronic music artist Yetep
Last but not least, return to The Circle this Saturday for the No Feels two-year anniversary celebration featuring electronic artist Yetep, William Black, Valentine Music and more.
When: Saturday, November 10, 9 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 2 a.m.
Where: The Circle, 8901 Warner Ave.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets