Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week

From a free Hollywood Improv comedy show to a music show, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Drag queen Diana Dzhaketov hosts her birthday blowout for this monthly drag event. Enjoy performances by premier LA drag queens, including Calypso Jete, Audrey Phoenix, Beverly Luxe, Kalista Stage and more.Thursday, December 27, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, December 28, 1:30 a.m.Riviera 31, 8555 Beverly Blvd.Free (21+ RSVP)Cyclists Inciting Change thru Live Exchange (C.I.C.L.E.) presents a tour of the best tacos and pan dulce in Boyle Heights through their Metro Bicycle Education Safety Training (BEST) Program. The tour will take a leisurely journey through East LA to stop at Mariscos Jalisco Mexican food truck and La Mascota Bakery, the neighborhood's oldest running bakery. Bring cash for purchasing tacos and pan dulce.Saturday, December 29, 12-2:30 p.m.Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St.FreeGet decked out to the nines for the 3rd annual Dancehall Ball. Wear something red if you're single and looking for a dance partner. Check in by 11 p.m. to get free admission. There will be complimentary refreshments. This event is for ages 19 and over.Saturday, December 29, 7 p.m.- Sunday, December 30 2 a.m.Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.Free11daysmusic, a faith-based gospel rap group, presents its final show of the year with Finale 18. This free event promises to be high energy and full of great music, laughs and camaraderie. There will be free giveaways.Saturday, December 29, 7-9:30 p.m.Tribal Cafe, 1651 W. Temple St.Free