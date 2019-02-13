Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week

True Romance Valentine's Day Party with Cinespia

From Valentine's Day gatherings to a worldly travel expo, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Cinespia, which has screened classic films in open-air locations around the city since 2002, is hosting its annual Valentine's Day party this Thursday night. Enjoy a screening of "True Romance" with Christian Slater and recent Golden Globe winner Patricia Arquette. There will be live music, DJ sets and a photo booth to commemorate the occasion.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7:30-11 p.m.Cinespia at the Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway$30Experience love and connection at the latest Deep House Deep Devotion Yoga session at Wanderlust Hollywood. As A.K.A. Rahim plays deep house music, Danielle Karuna will lead yogis in an immersive vinyasa practice.After the two-hour practice, guests will enjoy food from The Pizza Plant Food Truck. The ticket price also includes the use of a yoga mat, a Manas elixir and essential oil from Guru Nanda.Friday, Feb. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Wanderlust Hollywood, 1357 N. Highland Ave.$50-$60Plan your next adventure at the LA Travel & Adventure Show. Hear first-hand about the adventures of travel celebrities, including Travel Channel show host Samantha Brown, travel writer Rick Steves and Pauline Frommer, travel guidebook author and daughter of the founder of Frommer's Travel Guides. The two-day exhibition also offers plenty of inspiration from travel experts, educational seminars and glimpses at other cultures through live performances.Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-Sunday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m.Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St.Free for children ages 16 and Under; $11-$18 for adults