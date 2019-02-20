Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week

Breakfast with Bernard-Henri Levy

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From breakfast with Bernard-Henri Levy to a celebration of black empowermen, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Join Bernard-Henri Levy, noted French intellectual and author, for breakfast as he discusses his new book, "The Empire and the Five Kings: America's Abdication and the Fate of the World." The book tackles the rising world powers that have emerged in the wake of America's gradual disengagement from leadership on the world stage.Friday, February 22, 8:15-9:15 a.m.Gensler--Downtown Los Angeles, 500 S. Figueroa St.$20 (General Admission Ticket); $45 (General Admission + Book)Indulge in your sweet tooth while exercising your appreciation for the arts. The Chocolate and Art Show Los Angeles showcases the rising stars in art, photography and other creative disciplines. There will be free chocolate, along with body painting, face painting and live music. A portion of proceeds will benefit "Artists for Trauma," a non-profit partner that pairs survivors of military and civilian trauma with established artists.Friday, February 22, 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 23, 8 p.m.The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd.$15 (Early Bird Ticket - Feb. 22); $15 (Early Bird Ticket - Feb. 23). More ticket options available.Celebrate the sights, sounds, culture and tastes of Africa at Afrolituation, a monthly African Experience party. Get your face painted for five dollars and enjoy suya meat skewers for sale. This event is for ages 21 and over.Friday, February 22, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.Free (Free before 11 p.m. w/RSVP); $10 (Early Bird); $20 (Regular)Catch a midnight screening of "Hot Fuzz" in 35mm. The second in director Edgar Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy," the comedy stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as buddy cops in the village of Sandford, who discover that it is not the idyllic spot it appears to be.Friday, February 22, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, February 23, 2:29 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)). More ticket options available.Los Angeles LGBT Center presents The Future is Black: Be The Revolution, a celebration of the promotion and recognition of black people. The free event will feature live performances, an art exhibition, a resource fair and more. Dinner and dessert will be provided by Chef Marilyn's: Queen of Down Home Southern Goodies and A Pinch of Brown Sugar by Vanessa Parish, respectively.Saturday, February 23, 2-8 p.m.Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden PlaceFree---