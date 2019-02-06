Here's what to do in Santa Monica for free this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Intro to Data Science: Build a Predictive Model
Learn the fundamentals of Python and essential data science approaches. Bring a laptop to benefit from the interactive workshop, where you'll build a predictive model from square one. A background in data science is not required, as this is an introductory class.
When: Wednesday, February 6, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Cross Campus: Santa Monica, 929 Colorado Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Fun-A-Day show with Amy Bauer of DreamEco
Fun-A-Day-LA is an innovative group art show at Camera Obscura Art Lab, made possible by Santa Monica Cultural Affairs. Participants in the show pledged to create something every day for the month of January, and this show puts the imaginative results on display.
When: Saturday, February 9, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Camera Obscura Art Lab, 1450 Ocean Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Yoga Mash Up (Vinyasa & Yin)
Certified yoga teacher Jen Dapper, Athleta brand ambassador, leads a one-hour morning vinyasa practice, ending with yin poses. This class is open to all levels of yoga practice. Lavva will provide plant-based vegan probiotic yogurt to all yogis at the end of the practice.
When: Sunday, February 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Athleta, 1318 3rd St. Promenade
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to registers