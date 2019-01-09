Here's what to do in Santa Monica this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Art of Data Science: Visualizations
This hands-on workshop tackles the art of visualizations. Using Python, the workshop will demonstrate techniques of implementing data science concepts through interactive exercises. Some programming experience would be beneficial, but is not required. It is recommended to bring a laptop.
When: Wednesday, January 9, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Cross Campus, 929 Colorado Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
On Ensemble - Taiko Fusion - Fireside at the Miles
The 2019 Fireside at the Miles season opens with a performance by On Ensemble, which plays traditional Japanese percussion music of taiko. According to the group's website, "On Ensemble was the first American taiko group to be invited to perform at the National Theater of Japan for the prestigious Nihon no Taiko concert series."
When: Friday, January 11, 8 p.m.
Where: Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd.
Admission: $5 (Senior (55+) & Student); $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pico Fitness Crawl
Enjoy a fitness crawl along Pico Boulevard and try out a variety of workouts, including Pilates, karate, resistance training, belly dancing and more. There is a post-crawl after party at Blue Republic CrossFit. The Brixton SM is providing a complimentary "Pico Crawl Cocktail" for all participants. There will be a gift bag with discounts and giveaways from participating restaurants and shops.
When: Saturday, January 12, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Check-In at Virginia Avenue Park, Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, 2200 Virginia Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mimosas & Music Beach Clean Up
Clean up the Santa Monica beach with Project Save Our Surf, dedicated to creating a better environment. Enjoy mimosas and music while getting to work with fellow beach cleaners. This event is free, with an opportunity to make a donation to the organization.
When: Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Santa Monica Beach Tower 26, 2559 Ocean Front Walk
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register