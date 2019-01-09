ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Santa Monica this week

Photo: Burst/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From an interactive workshop on data science to a beach clean-up effort, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

The Art of Data Science: Visualizations





This hands-on workshop tackles the art of visualizations. Using Python, the workshop will demonstrate techniques of implementing data science concepts through interactive exercises. Some programming experience would be beneficial, but is not required. It is recommended to bring a laptop.

When: Wednesday, January 9, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Cross Campus, 929 Colorado Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

On Ensemble - Taiko Fusion - Fireside at the Miles





The 2019 Fireside at the Miles season opens with a performance by On Ensemble, which plays traditional Japanese percussion music of taiko. According to the group's website, "On Ensemble was the first American taiko group to be invited to perform at the National Theater of Japan for the prestigious Nihon no Taiko concert series."
When: Friday, January 11, 8 p.m.
Where: Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd.
Admission: $5 (Senior (55+) & Student); $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pico Fitness Crawl





Enjoy a fitness crawl along Pico Boulevard and try out a variety of workouts, including Pilates, karate, resistance training, belly dancing and more. There is a post-crawl after party at Blue Republic CrossFit. The Brixton SM is providing a complimentary "Pico Crawl Cocktail" for all participants. There will be a gift bag with discounts and giveaways from participating restaurants and shops.

When: Saturday, January 12, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Check-In at Virginia Avenue Park, Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, 2200 Virginia Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mimosas & Music Beach Clean Up





Clean up the Santa Monica beach with Project Save Our Surf, dedicated to creating a better environment. Enjoy mimosas and music while getting to work with fellow beach cleaners. This event is free, with an opportunity to make a donation to the organization.

When: Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Santa Monica Beach Tower 26, 2559 Ocean Front Walk
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSanta Monica
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 ways to make the most of your week in West Hollywood
5 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LA teachers union postpones potential strike to Jan. 14
Billionaire Tom Steyer committing $40M to Trump impeachment effort
Poll finds people believe Trump is to blame for shutdown
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
LA DEA chief: Meth trade is SoCal's biggest drug threat
Real ID extension granted, allowing CA driver's licenses to be used to fly
Riverside County health officials: Child's death linked to pediatric flu
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Show More
Woolsey Fire: Deadline extended for assistance applications
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
CES 2019: Mercedes-Benz flaunts latest models
BROKEN MOUTH among several LA restaurants in Yelp's top 100 list
More News