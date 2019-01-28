Here's what to do in Santa Monica this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Creating Art in Times of Strife: filmmaker Christine Yoo in conversation with Wally Rudolph
Author Wally Rudolph, the writer-in-residence at the Annenberg Community Beach House, presents the first in his conversation series, Creating Art in Times of Strife. His guest will be filmmaker Christine Yoo, an award-winning director and USC Film School grad whose documentary "26.2 to Life" follows the San Quentin Prison running club for a year as they train for an annual marathon that takes place around the prison yard. Yoo will speak about the marathon as a tool of self-improvement for the incarcerated, the prison industrial complex and more.
When: Tuesday, January 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Highway at Beach House Way
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
A Morning with Jen Waldburger: Parenting With Awareness
Jennifer Waldburger will lead a free workshop on the topic of parenting with awareness. Having worked for over two decades with families to create a thriving and peaceful environment for parents and children, Waldburger, who holds a Master of Social Work and has co-authored "The Sleepeasy Solution," has insight into how to deal with the challenges that families can experience.
When: Thursday, January 31, 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Where: Piper Preschool, 807 Arizona Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Well Played Esports Meetup #4
If you're an avid gamer and fan of Esports, mingle with fellow gamers at this gathering of the Esports Meetup. There will be projectors and a Nintendo 64 for live gaming. This free event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Thursday, January 31, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Busby's West, 3110 Santa Monica Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Santa Monica Police Activities League Celebrity Poker Tournament
Avid poker players will want to take part in this poker night organized by the Santa Monica Police Activities League. For $125, each player receives $2,000 in chips, dinner, a drink ticket and two raffle tickets. Each re-buy is $50 until the first break. There will be poker lessons at 5:30 p.m. with the tournaments starting at 6 p.m. sharp.
When: Saturday, February 2, 5-11 p.m.
Where: Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 1600 Ocean Park Blvd.
Admission: $125
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets