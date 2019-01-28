Here's what to do in Santa Monica this week

Creating Art in Times of Strife: filmmaker Christine Yoo in conversation with Wally Rudolph

A Morning with Jen Waldburger: Parenting With Awareness

Well Played Esports Meetup #4

Santa Monica Police Activities League Celebrity Poker Tournament

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a conversation about creating art in times of strife to a poker tournament organized by the police department, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Author Wally Rudolph, the writer-in-residence at the Annenberg Community Beach House, presents the first in his conversation series, Creating Art in Times of Strife. His guest will be filmmaker Christine Yoo, an award-winning director and USC Film School grad whose documentary "26.2 to Life" follows the San Quentin Prison running club for a year as they train for an annual marathon that takes place around the prison yard. Yoo will speak about the marathon as a tool of self-improvement for the incarcerated, the prison industrial complex and more.Tuesday, January 29, 6:30-8 p.m.Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Highway at Beach House WayFreeJennifer Waldburger will lead a free workshop on the topic of parenting with awareness. Having worked for over two decades with families to create a thriving and peaceful environment for parents and children, Waldburger, who holds a Master of Social Work and has co-authored "The Sleepeasy Solution," has insight into how to deal with the challenges that families can experience.Thursday, January 31, 9:15-10:15 a.m.Piper Preschool, 807 Arizona Ave.FreeIf you're an avid gamer and fan of Esports, mingle with fellow gamers at this gathering of the Esports Meetup. There will be projectors and a Nintendo 64 for live gaming. This free event is for ages 21 and over.Thursday, January 31, 8-11 p.m.Busby's West, 3110 Santa Monica Blvd.FreeAvid poker players will want to take part in this poker night organized by the Santa Monica Police Activities League. For $125, each player receives $2,000 in chips, dinner, a drink ticket and two raffle tickets. Each re-buy is $50 until the first break. There will be poker lessons at 5:30 p.m. with the tournaments starting at 6 p.m. sharp.Saturday, February 2, 5-11 p.m.Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 1600 Ocean Park Blvd.$125