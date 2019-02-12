Here's what to do in Santa Monica this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2019
Come see what's happening in the world of contemporary art at this annual fair. In addition to seeing works on display from around the world, you will be able to attend lectures and panels about contemporary art.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m.-Sunday, Feb.17, 6 p.m.
Where: The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave.
Admission: $25 (1-Day Pass (Pre-Sale): Valid 02/14 or 02/15 or 02/16 or 02/17). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Love Languages and Healthy Relationships with Parsley Health LA
On Valentine's Day Eve, examine your relationship at this free interactive workshop. You will explore the five love languages and examine your emotional, mental and spiritual health, all of which can affect your relationship with a partner. Drinks will be served.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Where: WeWork Promenade, 312 Arizona Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Comedy Fundraiser - For Keys to Recovery Newspaper
Laughter is the best medicine at this comedy fundraiser. Head to the Recording Academy on Wednesday to catch comedians Alonzo Bodden and Omrah Menkes, who will be raising money for the to Keys to Recovery Newspaper.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m.
Where: The Recording Academy / MusiCares, 3030 Olympic Blvd.
Admission: $26.74 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Nick Mancini Collective - Fireside at the Miles
Join other jazz enthusiasts at the historic Miles Memorial Playhouse Friday night to hear the Nick Mancini Collective. This special performance takes place in front of an open fire.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd.
Admission: $5 (Senior, Student, Youth); $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Stephanie Keitz | Exhibition Reception| Doubts About Spaces
Come to the 18th Street Arts Center on Saturday afternoon to view German artist Stephanie Keitz's latest installation, "Doubts About Spaces." Two large works will be on display: Exhausted Room (2015) and Babette (2018) as well as some pieces created at the Arts Center last summer.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-4 p.m.
Where: 18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register