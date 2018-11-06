ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in West Hollywood this week

Photo: Nathan DeFiesta/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From comedy night to an awards ceremony, there's plenty to enjoy in West Hollywood this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

A conversation on storytelling





Join the Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals Entertainment Committee for a conversation on storytelling in 2018 and beyond.

Moderator Julian Mitchell (Forbes) speaks with Brandon Johnson (Big Footers), Carla Santiago (Stori) and more on the changing technological landscape and ideas on the future of digital storytelling.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: WeWork Pacific Design Center - Red, 750 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedy night at The Comedy Store





Swing on by The Comedy Store this Thursday night for a 16 headliner comedy experience.

Lineups are subject to change, and the 21-and-over event requires a two-drink minimum per person.

When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Michael York discusses his new book





Join the city of West Hollywood's Arts Division for a reading event with Michael York. He will discuss his new book "The Readiness Is All: My Odyssey of Healing from Mayo Clinic to John of God and Beyond."

The book chronicles the longtime actor's battle with amyloidosis, a blood plasma disorder, and his two stem cell transplants.

Books will be available for purchase and a book signing will follow the talk.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

GWEN Luminaries Award Ceremony





Last but not least, the Global Women's Empowerment Network (GWEN) invites you to attend the GWEN Luminary Awards at the Leica Gallery, honoring those women who shine a light in the world.

Come enjoy live performances, an open bar and food by Fire & Fork Catering, while celebrating the 2018 honorees.

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 12:30-4 p.m.
Where: Leica Gallery, 8783 Beverly Blvd.
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
