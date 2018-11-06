Here's what to do in West Hollywood this week

A conversation on storytelling

Comedy night at The Comedy Store

Michael York discusses his new book

GWEN Luminaries Award Ceremony

From comedy night to an awards ceremony, there's plenty to enjoy in West Hollywood this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Join the Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals Entertainment Committee for a conversation on storytelling in 2018 and beyond.Moderator Julian Mitchell (Forbes) speaks with Brandon Johnson (Big Footers), Carla Santiago (Stori) and more on the changing technological landscape and ideas on the future of digital storytelling.Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.WeWork Pacific Design Center - Red, 750 N. San Vicente Blvd.$15Swing on by The Comedy Store this Thursday night for a 16 headliner comedy experience.Lineups are subject to change, and the 21-and-over event requires a two-drink minimum per person.Thursday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m.-midnightThe Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.$15Join the city of West Hollywood's Arts Division for a reading event with Michael York. He will discuss his new book "The Readiness Is All: My Odyssey of Healing from Mayo Clinic to John of God and Beyond."The book chronicles the longtime actor's battle with amyloidosis, a blood plasma disorder, and his two stem cell transplants.Books will be available for purchase and a book signing will follow the talk.Friday, Nov. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.FreeLast but not least, the Global Women's Empowerment Network (GWEN) invites you to attend the GWEN Luminary Awards at the Leica Gallery, honoring those women who shine a light in the world.Come enjoy live performances, an open bar and food by Fire & Fork Catering, while celebrating the 2018 honorees.Sunday, Nov. 11, 12:30-4 p.m.Leica Gallery, 8783 Beverly Blvd.$50