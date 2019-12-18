Arts & Entertainment

Herman 'Ike' Boone, Rocky Mount native and NCCU grad who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84

DURHAM, N.C. -- The high school football coach whose story inspired many in "Remember the Titans" has died, according to North Carolina Central University officials. He was 84.

Herman "Ike" Boone, a Rocky Mount native, was a double-graduate of North Carolina Central University and NCCU Athletics Hall of Famer.

The cause of death was not immediately released.
As documented in the "Remember the Titans," Boone was the head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in a racially divided Alexandria, Virginia in 1971. Boone united and coached the diverse team and turned it into Virginia's most powerful football team at the time.

In December 1971, President Richard M. Nixon was quoted as saying "the team saved the city of Alexandria."

The 2000 film "Remember the Titans" starred Denzel Washington portraying Boone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamdurham countynccelebritymoviesocietycelebrity deathsfootballobituary
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
Show More
Medical students take powerful photo in front of slave quarters
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
Widespread flu activity reported in CA. Is it too late for a flu shot?
Garden Grove golf course development plans spark controversy
Stranded kitten rescued by CHP officer on 91 Freeway
More TOP STORIES News