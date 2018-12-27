Hip-hop events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Classic Tapes 2018 Finale - Hip Hop / R&B Throwbacks
Hit up La Cuevita for some great tunes at the Classic Tapes series. DJ Rhymez will be spinning the best R&B and hip-hop hits.
Hurry and save your spot!
When: Thursday, December 27, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, December 28, 2 a.m.
Where: La Cuevita, 5922 N. Figueroa St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
11Daymusic Presents: Finale 18
11Daysmusic presents its final show of 2018, featuring an amazing free event of music and comedy. There will be fun giveaways. RSVP is required.
When: Saturday, December 29, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Tribal Cafe, 1651 W. Temple St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
UF & MAC presents: SILENT "NEON" PARTY LA
Enjoy a neon silent party presented by Urban Fetes & Millennium Age. Choose from three live DJs and groove to classic and new hip-hop hits. This event is for ages 21 and over.
Grab your tickets fast.
When: Saturday, December 29, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 30, 2 a.m.
Where: The Parlor, 7250 Melrose Ave.
Price: $10 (EARLY BIRD). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets