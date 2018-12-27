Hip-hop events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Classic Tapes 2018 Finale - Hip Hop / R&B Throwbacks

11Daymusic Presents: Finale 18

UF & MAC presents: SILENT "NEON" PARTY LA

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? From a night of hip-hop and R&B throwbacks to a neon hip-hop silent party, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---Hit up La Cuevita for some great tunes at the Classic Tapes series. DJ Rhymez will be spinning the best R&B and hip-hop hits.Hurry and save your spot!Thursday, December 27, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, December 28, 2 a.m.La Cuevita, 5922 N. Figueroa St.Free11Daysmusic presents its final show of 2018, featuring an amazing free event of music and comedy. There will be fun giveaways. RSVP is required.Saturday, December 29, 7-9:30 p.m.Tribal Cafe, 1651 W. Temple St.FreeEnjoy a neon silent party presented by Urban Fetes & Millennium Age. Choose from three live DJs and groove to classic and new hip-hop hits. This event is for ages 21 and over.Grab your tickets fast.Saturday, December 29, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 30, 2 a.m.The Parlor, 7250 Melrose Ave.$10 (EARLY BIRD). More ticket options available.