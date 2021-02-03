Holly Robinson Peete jumps back into the comedy world, joins ABC's 'American Housewife'

HOLLYWOOD -- Holly Robinson Peete's career is full of drama, comedy, romance--you name it! There was "21 Jump Street," the sitcom, "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper"...Hallmark Christmas movies. She's back on ABC now, having joined the cast of "American Housewife." Holly had worked with stars Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader in the past; but this was different.'I was scared, you know, when a show has been together for five years, five seasons, and they have that natural chemistry and I had to do my best to fit in," said Peete. "Whenever you bring a new character into an already established piece this this, you want to be funny, you don't want to rock the boat too much, you don't want to, you know, stifle the comedy but you just want to fit in and flow in."Off the set, Holly spends a lot of time working with the Hollyrod Foundation, the non-profit she and her husband, football great Rodney Peete, started back in 1997."If I could do that all day--I've got bills to pay--but if I could do Hollyrod Foundation and support families impacted by autism and Parkinson's, my son and my dad in their honor and memory, I would do that all day, "said Peete. "It floats my boat.""American Housewife" airs Wednesdays at 8:30pm on ABC.