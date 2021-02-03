Arts & Entertainment

Holly Robinson Peete jumps back into the comedy world, joins ABC's 'American Housewife'

Katy Mixon gets a new/old best friend on 'American Housewife' and it's Holly Robinson Peete who brings her talent to Westport
By
HOLLYWOOD -- Holly Robinson Peete's career is full of drama, comedy, romance--you name it! There was "21 Jump Street," the sitcom, "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper"...Hallmark Christmas movies. She's back on ABC now, having joined the cast of "American Housewife." Holly had worked with stars Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader in the past; but this was different.

'I was scared, you know, when a show has been together for five years, five seasons, and they have that natural chemistry and I had to do my best to fit in," said Peete. "Whenever you bring a new character into an already established piece this this, you want to be funny, you don't want to rock the boat too much, you don't want to, you know, stifle the comedy but you just want to fit in and flow in."

Off the set, Holly spends a lot of time working with the Hollyrod Foundation, the non-profit she and her husband, football great Rodney Peete, started back in 1997.

"If I could do that all day--I've got bills to pay--but if I could do Hollyrod Foundation and support families impacted by autism and Parkinson's, my son and my dad in their honor and memory, I would do that all day, "said Peete. "It floats my boat."

"American Housewife" airs Wednesdays at 8:30pm on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedytelevision
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
Republicans lining up to run against Newsom
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID vaccines
Gas prices in SoCal steadily rising
Latino COVID deaths in LA County up 1,000% since November, official says
LA sees COVID-19 cases decline, but new variants remain concerning
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Show More
COVID-19: Memorial mass held for OC police lieutenant
LA council votes to move forward on hazard pay for grocery workers
Community rallies to help save local restaurant
Angels suspend pitching coach over behavior allegations
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
More TOP STORIES News