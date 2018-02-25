The entertainment industry will be celebrating its best and brightest stars at next weekend's Oscars, but Hollywood - the neighborhood - will have to endure street closures and parking restrictions that have already started taking effect.The 90th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.The construction of press risers, fan bleachers and pre-show stages is already taking over Hollywood Boulevard.Hollywood Boulevard from Orange to Highland was closed to traffic starting Sunday night and won't reopen until March 7.Security is expected to be tighter than ever - and on Oscar Sunday additional roads will be closed for several blocks all around the Dolby Theatre.