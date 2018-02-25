ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood streets already closed in preparation for Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

With the Oscars less than a week away, street closures have already begun in Hollywood amid the construction of bleachers and press risers. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The entertainment industry will be celebrating its best and brightest stars at next weekend's Oscars, but Hollywood - the neighborhood - will have to endure street closures and parking restrictions that have already started taking effect.

The 90th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

The construction of press risers, fan bleachers and pre-show stages is already taking over Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood Boulevard from Orange to Highland was closed to traffic starting Sunday night and won't reopen until March 7.

Security is expected to be tighter than ever - and on Oscar Sunday additional roads will be closed for several blocks all around the Dolby Theatre.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News