Hollywood Bowl releases 2021 season lineup. Here are the summer concerts you can watch

"From world premieres and orchestral favorites with Gustavo and the LA Phil to epic movie nights, pop, jazz, Bowl traditions, and a lineup of top international acts, there is a special night out for all tastes," a news release said.
The lineup of artists that will perform at the venue this summer include Gustavo Dudamel, Kool & the Gang, Ziggy Marley, H.E.R., James Blake and more. Check out the full season calendar online.
On May 27, music lovers will be able to create a personalized package of concerts for the summer season.
Tickets for the rest of the summer season go on sale June 1.
