Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Bowl releases 2021 season lineup. Here are the summer concerts you can watch

By ABC7.com
EMBED <>More Videos

Hollywood Bowl to reopen with limited capacity this summer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After the cancellation of last year's season due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Hollywood Bowl announced on Tuesday the lineup for the 2021 summer season as it prepares to welcome back guests.

"From world premieres and orchestral favorites with Gustavo and the LA Phil to epic movie nights, pop, jazz, Bowl traditions, and a lineup of top international acts, there is a special night out for all tastes," a news release said.

The lineup of artists that will perform at the venue this summer include Gustavo Dudamel, Kool & the Gang, Ziggy Marley, H.E.R., James Blake and more. Check out the full season calendar online.

On May 27, music lovers will be able to create a personalized package of concerts for the summer season.

Tickets for the rest of the summer season go on sale June 1.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The above video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywood hillslos angeleslos angeles countyconcertcoronavirus californiacoronaviruseventsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen U-Haul suspect arrested after fiery chase across LA, OC
5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas
Newsom plans to invest $12 billion to tackle CA's homeless crisis
Instagram influencer helps struggling artist in Hollywood
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested on kidnapping, assault charges
'Grey's Anatomy' is coming back for season 18
Show More
Lakers fan speaks out after alleging he lost eye to police projectile
'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway return
Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices
More TOP STORIES News