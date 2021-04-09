Hollywood Bowl to reopen with limited capacity in May, will host 4 free concerts for health care workers, first responders

"We are immensely grateful for the support you have shown us over the past year, whether it was by donating, keeping a credit on your account, or sharing your concert memories and words of encouragement," a news release said. "We can't wait to enjoy the experience of live music under the Southern California night sky with you again."
Based on Los Angeles County public health guidance, the Bowl will welcome back an audience of about 4,000 people when concerts resume in May, and officials anticipate ramping up to greater capacity later in the summer.
To kick off reopening, the venue will host four free concerts for health care workers, first responders, and essential workers "as a gesture of thanks for all they have done for Los Angeles throughout the pandemic."
The lineup of artists, dates, and ticketing details will be announced May 11.
The decision to cancel last year's concert season -- an unprecedented move in the Bowl's 98-year history -- was made "in response to the latest guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences, and staff from the spread of COVID-19."
The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association also canceled The Ford's 2020 season.
Seasons at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford are usually scheduled June through September. They are programmed by the LA Phil and feature a variety of artists, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
The LA Philharmonic furloughed about 25% of its non-union workforce as a result of a roughly $80 million budget shortfall.