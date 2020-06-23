Hollywood producer David Guillod accused of multiple rapes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6262162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.



LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Hollywood talent manager and producer David Guillod surrendered on Monday to Santa Barbara County authorities to face 11 felony counts related to the alleged rape or sexual assault of four women while drugged and unconscious in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.Guillod -- executive producer of the Netflix release "Extraction"' and the 2017 film "Atomic Blonde,'' among others -- is charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another woman in multiple ways. Each of the four were allegedly drugged, unconscious and unable to resist.The alleged attacks, which also prompted a kidnap for rape charge, took place in May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015, according to the criminal complaint. Two women were allegedly assaulted on either January 30 or 31, 2015, according to the document.The four Jane Does ranged in age from 22 to 33 and three of the four alleged attacks took place in Los Angeles County, where the District Attorney's Office gave its consent to have the eight related felony charges filed in Santa Barbara."Since March of 2018, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has been working closely with law enforcement and prosecutors in Santa Barbara in the investigation of allegations of criminal sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated by David Guillod, culminating in the filing of charges today by the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office,'' the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement to City News Service."The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office continues to stand by to support the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office, if requested.''Guillod is being held in lieu of $3 million bail and his arraignment date has not been set, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. The court ordered that GPS monitoring be a condition of his bail and that Guillod have not contact with the victims.If convicted as charged, the producer faces a maximum sentence of 21 years to life in prison, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.Guillod's attorney released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and other news outlets, claiming an "overwhelming amount of evidence'' to support his client's innocence."For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement's investigation," attorney Philip Cohen said."We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara D.A.'s office and the timing suspicious. An overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges.''Guillod has passed five polygraph tests and looks forward to clearing his name, according to Cohen."DNA has come back negative in the Los Angeles case; percipient witnesses have come forward in support of Mr. Guillod's account of events; and numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a story very different than that which is being alleged,'' Cohen said.Guillod resigned from his co-CEO role at Primary Wave Entertainment in 2018 following allegations of sexual assault by actress Jessica Barth, who alleged publicly that the producer drugged her during a 2012 dinner before sexually assaulting her. She said she reported the alleged crime to the Los Angeles Police Department.Guillod is also accused of raping an employee during a Santa Barbara County wine country retreat in December 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times. The woman reportedly received a $60,000 payment and signed a nondisclosure agreement, but later reported the assault to police when she learned of similar allegations against Guillod, The Times reported.Santa Barbara officials urged any additional victims or anyone with additional information to contact Detective Joaquin Oliver with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department at 805-681-4100.