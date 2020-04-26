Residents of Hollywood apartment complex hold dance party from their windows, balconies

On Friday, residents of a Hollywood apartment complex on Whitley Avenue danced it out on their balconies as a DJ blasted some music for them. They've started the weekly singalong and dance fest featuring DJ Shammy Dee who plays from the rooftop of his apartment building.
Participants says the goal is to lift spirits and create a community bonding experience even though they can't physically be together.
The DJ says he was inspired by online videos of people playing music from balconies all over the world and says he wants to bring his neighborhood together and spread joy with music.
Laurel Canyon musicians put on neighborhood porch concerts amid stay-at-home orders