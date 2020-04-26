Arts & Entertainment

Residents of Hollywood apartment complex hold dance party from their windows, balconies

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dancing is just one of the ways people are turning their self-isolation at home into opportunities to feel connected to those around them.

On Friday, residents of a Hollywood apartment complex on Whitley Avenue danced it out on their balconies as a DJ blasted some music for them. They've started the weekly singalong and dance fest featuring DJ Shammy Dee who plays from the rooftop of his apartment building.

Participants says the goal is to lift spirits and create a community bonding experience even though they can't physically be together.

The DJ says he was inspired by online videos of people playing music from balconies all over the world and says he wants to bring his neighborhood together and spread joy with music.

Laurel Canyon musicians put on neighborhood porch concerts amid stay-at-home orders
EMBED More News Videos

Many are turning to music to provide some much needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic. From DJs hosting social media dance parties to virtual sing-alongs, many are finding creative ways to connect with others while, of course, apart.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countystay home storiesdancecoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands pack OC beaches for second-straight day as heat wave continues
LAPD Chief praises Angelenos for avoiding beaches amid heat wave
NFL Draft: Rams optimistic after adding 4 key players
5 Fwy shut down for demolition, replacement of Burbank Boulevard bridge
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
SoCal musicians put on porch concerts amid stay-at-home orders
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
Show More
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 895
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform for All Together Now
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
More TOP STORIES News