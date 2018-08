FREE STREAMING NOMINEES

Chefs, some of whom were ex-convicts, are shown cutting vegetables and cooking in an Oscar-nominated documentary called "Knife Skills."

NETFLIX

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the live-action remake of the classic Disney film.

HBO GO

AMAZON PRIME

AVAILABLE TO RENT OR BUY

Best Picture Nominees

Other Nominated Films

The Oscars have come and gone, but it's never too late for a marathon of nominated films!There are 59 nominees in 24 categories. Many of them are available to stream, rent or buy online already.Here's a look at which nominees are available online, depending on which streaming service you use. If a film is not listed, such as Best Picture nomineesand, it is still in theaters only.These titles are available even if you don't use any streaming services.: Nominated for Best Animated Short, available on Go90 : Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on Topic.com : Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on YouTube : Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on The New Yorker's website : Two nominations: Nominated for Best Animated Feature: Nominated for Best Animated Feature: Nominated for Best Visual Effects: Nominated for Best Documentary Short: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature: Four nominations: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film: Nominated for Best Animated Short: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature: Four nominations including Best Picture: Nominated for Best Visual Effects: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay: Nominated for Best Documentary Short: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature: Nominated for Best Original ScreenplayThe following titles are not available from the streaming sources above but can be rented or bought from services such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and/or YouTube.: Four nominations including Best Picture: Six nominations including Best Picture: Eight nominations including Best Picture: Five nominations including Best Picture: 13 nominations including Best Picture: Seven nominations including Best Picture: Three nominations: Five nominations: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature: Nominated for Best Animated Feature: Nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Willem Dafoe): Nominated for Best Animated Short (available for individual purchase or with, depending on the vendor): Nominated for Best Animated Feature: Nominated for Best Original Song: Nominated for Best Actor (Denzel Washington): Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film: Two nominations: Nominated for Best Visual Effects: Nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling