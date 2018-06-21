ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ice Cube surprises single moms with free tickets to season opener of BIG3 in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --
Rapper Ice Cube made sure Wednesday was a good day for a group of single mothers in Houston.

Multi-talented music artist and movie actor, who was in town for the season opener of the BIG3 basketball league at Toyota Center, surprised those moms with free tickets during what was first thought to be a meeting for breakfast.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, met with the moms and their kids at Scenic Woods Library.

"We got to salute the single mothers, so I'm here to spread a little love," said Ice Cube. "We've got the BIG3 game here in Houston on Friday. We wanted to give some free tickets away and let them have a night to enjoy themselves, free of charge."

Cube's appearance is part of the league's overall vision of community service.

"They reached out to us. I contacted the library and they made this happen," said organizer Jerry Davis.

Ice Cube's presence was well received. Not only did they get to break bread with a legend, they took away a new sense of empowerment.

Tickets to the game are only $25. Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging everyone to pack the arena this Friday.
