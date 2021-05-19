'American Idol' top 3 finalist Chayce Beckham returns to Apple Valley as hometown hero

Arts & Entertainment

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- "American Idol" finalist Chayce Beckham received a hero's welcome when he returned to his home town of Apple Valley on Tuesday to be honored just a few days before the season finale.

At a private ceremony with limited attendance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beckham was recognized by the town's elected officials. Later in the evening, he held a small drive-in concert.

"It's really crazy to get here and have all this love and support," said Beckham, 24. "Especially from the council members, mayor, radio stations, I don't know what to say, I'm blown away."

During the season, Beckham was jokingly asked by a show host about the lack of apples in Apple Valley. Town officials followed up on the joke by planting a ceremonial apple tree in Civic Center Park.

Beckham said all of the support he's received around town isn't making him nervous about the season finale. Instead, he said the attention is giving him inspiration.

"It makes me more fired up. I want to make these people even more proud," said Beckham.

The singer is one of three finalists in this season of "American Idol." A winner will be crowned during the coast-to-coast season finale Sunday, May 23 at 5:00 p.m. on ABC.

