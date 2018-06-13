ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Incredibles 2' brings Samuel L. Jackson back to the animated world

EMBED </>More Videos

Samuel L. Jackson hopes to introduce a whole new generation to the animated world of "Incredibles 2." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pixar's "The Incredibles" launched in November of 2004 and went on to earn $633 million worldwide. The original voice cast is back for round two of the animated adventure, and that includes Samuel L. Jackson.

He returned to his role as everyone's favorite super hero sidekick, Frozone, in "Incredibles 2." And he knows fans have been eagerly waiting for this sequel.

"Since the last one was out, my social media feeds are full of when are you ever going to do another 'Incredibles?' Like I was in charge!" said Jackson. "So, when the call came, I was like yes, finally! Thank you. Kids who were six and seven then are now adults, and they're just as anxious for this film as, you know, the people who are just discovering it for the first time."

And although he plays a superhero in the film, in real life, Jackson is just a regular guy. One of his favorite spots? The grocery store.

"I bounce in and out of certain grocery stores like at least three times a week," said Jackson. "They're so used to seeing me!"

"Incredibles 2" is rated PG and is in theaters June 15.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviepixarentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News