'Incredibles 2' brings Samuel L. Jackson back to the animated world

Pixar's "The Incredibles" launched in November of 2004 and went on to earn $633 million worldwide. The original voice cast is back for round two of the animated adventure, and that includes Samuel L. Jackson.He returned to his role as everyone's favorite super hero sidekick, Frozone, in "Incredibles 2." And he knows fans have been eagerly waiting for this sequel."Since the last one was out, my social media feeds are full of when are you ever going to do another 'Incredibles?' Like I was in charge!" said Jackson. "So, when the call came, I was like yes, finally! Thank you. Kids who were six and seven then are now adults, and they're just as anxious for this film as, you know, the people who are just discovering it for the first time."And although he plays a superhero in the film, in real life, Jackson is just a regular guy. One of his favorite spots? The grocery store."I bounce in and out of certain grocery stores like at least three times a week," said Jackson. "They're so used to seeing me!""Incredibles 2" is rated PG and is in theaters June 15.