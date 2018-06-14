ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Incredibles 2' screenings start tonight at El Capitan

Moviegoers who see "The Incredibles 2" at El Capitan will be entertained to an onstage performance featuring Elastigirl, Mr. Incredible and Frozone before each showing. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's a movie event 14 years in the making. "The Incredibles 2" opens nationwide this weekend, but fans can watch the Pixar animated sequel at the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday.

There will be two screenings this evening at 5 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Moviegoers who see the film at El Capitan will be entertained to an onstage performance featuring Elastigirl, Mr. Incredible and Frozone before every showing.

The movie reunites the animated family and centers on Elastigirl as she helps save the world while Mr. Incredible stays at home to take care of their son Jack-Jack.

The movie features the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson and Sophia Bush.

"The Incredibles 2" is rated PG.
