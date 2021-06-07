Arts & Entertainment

New movie 'Grace and Grit' brings inspirational true story to the big screen

By
HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie "Grace and Grit" is based on the true story of philosopher Ken Wilber and his wife, Treya. They met in 1983...calling it love at first touch. Then, 10 days after they were married, Treya got the news she had Stage IV breast cancer. They spent the next five years doing everything they possibly could to save her.

Mena Suvari and Stuart Townsend star in the film.

"One of the reasons I loved the story so much is because it wasn't just sort of a simple love story, boy meets girl and happy endings. It's--they both get broken open," said Townsend.

"It's really just a showcase of them trying whatever would have possibly worked or made any difference," said Suvari. "What an incredible opportunity to tell such a beautiful story. But-- I think the most challenging role, you know, I'll ever play."

"I'm excited for the film to come out so that people can maybe gain some guidance or gain some comfort by watching this film," said Townsend. "You know, if you're really lucky, you break your--you get your heart broken and that's what this story is."

"Grace and Grit" is in theatres, on digital and on-demand now.
