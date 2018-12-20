HOLIDAY

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? New trailer seeks to end debate

EMBED </>More Videos

Great debate surrounds 'Die Hard' as a Christmas movie

Die Hard is surely a classic movie, but a classic Christmas movie? It depends on who you ask.

The R-rated 1988 Bruce Willis action thriller features a Christmas party at the beginning of the movie and has plentiful references to the time of year. Whether it should be included on the list of greatest Christmas movies has long been a topic of debate.

Three decades after the film's release, 20th Century FOX is weighing in with an official new trailer entitled, "The Greatest Christmas Story."



In a statement to ABC News, the company said they "recut the trailer in hopes we could end the debate that arises every holiday season once and for all. Die Hard is a Christmas movie."

They've also been playfully fueling the fire on social media, teasingly replying to a tweet about a map of favorite Christmas movies by state that every state loves Die Hard.

All of this is happening as the company promotes its 30th anniversary edition of the film, which -- you guessed it -- comes in a Christmas package.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchristmasholidaymoviesocial media
HOLIDAY
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
'Obama Claus' surprises patients at children's hospital
Holiday light displays in Southern California
Holiday ice skating in Southern California
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
4 awesome events to enjoy in Los Angeles, for $20 or less
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
SPONSORED: Share your celebrity selfies with #OTRCSelfie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAX offers tips for holiday travel
Mysterious light seen in the sky above California
Judge declines to dismiss sex assault case against Weinstein
VIDEO: Skull-masked suspects accused of burglarizing dozens
Video shows possible suspect in DTLA stabbing
Dog mauling in Anza prompts sweep of stray dogs
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
110th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade kicks off
Show More
Annual Rose Parade expected to have tight security
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Suspect dies after allegedly pushing teen onto train tracks
Simi Valley students mourn loss of crossing guard fatally struck
Senate approves legislation to keep government running
More News