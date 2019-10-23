ABC Primetime

Is there a romantic future for Angie and Will on ABC's 'Single Parents'?

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- ABC's "Single Parents" is in full swing and one thing viewers are wondering is if Angie and Will have a romantic future?

Killam, who plays Will Cooper, described it as a slow burn and said that they don't want to rush into anything with the characters on the show.

"Possibly between Will and Angie, I think we want to slow play it, it's more fun," Killam said. "I think it's like that thing on Christmas morning where the anticipation is almost always more satisfying than the actual opening of the present."

"Is it?" joked Leighton Meester, who plays Angie D'Amato. "Is it?"

He went on to say that the characters' relationship is growing more intimate because they are dealing with "real life" stuff on the show now. "Because it has yet to be sexual, it makes it more interesting and more complicated to me."

"Stop the anticipation!' Meester said.

But for now, fans will have to watch the romance between Douglas and Poppy play out, as Angie lives on Douglas' property. As you can imagine, that comes with its own set of comedic events.

Don't miss this week's "Single Parents" on ABC tonight at 9:30/8:30c.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetime
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Family, love and joy abound in 4 seasons of 'American Housewife' for Mixon
Taran Killam, Leighton Meester talk 'Single Parents' on ABC
Nolan Gould talks about the final season of 'Modern Family'
Tiffany Haddish listens as 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Long Beach bar
LAPD officer injured in Boyle Heights; manhunt on for suspect
Missing West Point cadet from Gardena found dead
Rep. Katie Hill denies improper relationship with aide
Palisades Fire: Video shows start of blaze and man in vicinity
Leonard leads Clippers over LeBron and Lakers 112-102
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland
Show More
Police: Man made school threat as distraction to robbery
Report of man with gun at Van Nuys bank launches LAPD response
Ontario motor officer recovering after crash on 215 in Grand Terrace
LA approves emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions
Pumpkin carving art at Descanso Gardens
More TOP STORIES News