spider-man

Issa Rae joins cast of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel

By Danny Clemens
EMBED <>More Videos

'Marvel 616' dives into history, characters of comic book universe

LOS ANGELES -- Issa Rae is going into the Spider-Verse: the "Insecure" star and co-creator is joining the cast of Sony's upcoming sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

On Instagram Friday, Rae shared an article about her casting, calling it "a dream come true" and saying she has "loved Spider-Man since the third grade. "

Plot details and information about Rae's role were not immediately available. Rae's casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," released in 2018, won the Oscar for best animated feature.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarvelspider manotrcsony
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SPIDER-MAN
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video
Here's a first look at Disneyland Resorts' new Spider-Man ride
'Marvel 616' dives into history, characters of comic book universe
TOP STORIES
Man viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station
First 15 winners of CA vaccine lottery drawn
2 boys, 2 women killed in Lancaster crash
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
This device may be key to saving lives, homes in fire season
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to graduation
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
Show More
Pasadena Showcase House organizers hosting garden party
June 2021 solar eclipse: How to watch
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
16-year-old Pomona boy, murdered allegedly by stepmom, identified
Man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl
More TOP STORIES News