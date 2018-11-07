HOLIDAY

25 Days of Christmas schedule on Freeform includes 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' 'Nightmare Before Christmas'

Here's a sign that the holiday season is upon us: Freeform has shared its annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule.

This year's lineup includes Christmas classics like "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," as well as a few fan-favorite films like "Toy Story" and "The Lion King."


New this year, the fun begins even earlier with a Kickoff to Christmas lineup throughout November.

Here's the schedule for 25 Days of Christmas. Freeform premieres are in bold.

All times are Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday, December 1
7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:05am/8:05c Home Alone 3
11:10am/10:10c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
1:15pm/12:15c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:20pm/2:20c Christmas with the Kranks
5:25pm/4:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:35pm/6:35c The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size

Sunday, December 2
7am/6c Home Alone 3
9am/8c Eight Crazy Nights
11am/10c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1:05pm/12:05c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2:35pm/1:35c Life-Size
4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9pm/8c Life-Size 2
11pm/10c The Holiday

Monday, December 3
7am/6c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c The Truth About Christmas
2:10pm/1:10c The Holiday
5:25pm/4:25c Life-Size 2
7:25pm/6:25c The Santa Clause
9:30pm/8:30c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12am/11c The Family Stone

Tuesday, December 4
7am/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8am/7c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
11:30am/10:30c Love the Coopers
2:05pm/1:05c The Family Stone
4:10pm/3:10c This Christmas
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12am/11c Home Alone 3

Wednesday, December 5
7am/6c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
9am/8c Mickey's Christmas Carol
11am/10c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c Home Alone 3
2pm/1c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:05pm/3:05c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:10pm/4:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55pm/7:55c Christmas with the Kranks
12am/11c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 6
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
12pm/11c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:05pm/1:05c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
3:10pm/2:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50pm/3:50c Christmas with the Kranks
6:55pm/5:55c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
8:55pm/7:55c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
12am/11c Call Me Claus

Friday, December 7
7:30am/6:30c Jingle All the Way 2
11am/10c Call Me Claus
1:10pm/12:10c Unaccompanied Minors
3:15pm/2:15c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
5:15pm/4:15c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
7:20pm/6:20c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
9:50pm/8:50c Disney's A Christmas Carol
11:55pm/10:55c A Belle for Christmas

Saturday, December 8
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
8am/7c A Belle for Christmas
10:10am/9:10c Unaccompanied Minors
12:15pm/11:15c Deck the Halls
2:20pm/1:20c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:25pm/3:25c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:30pm/4:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
8pm/7c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
9pm/8c The Santa Clause
11pm/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1am/12c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Sunday, December 9

7am/6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30am/6:30c Deck the Halls
9:30am/8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
10:35am/9:35c Life-Size
12:40pm/11:40c Life-Size 2
2:45pm/1:45c Christmas with the Kranks
4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause
6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9pm/8c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:35pm/10:35c Love the Coopers

Monday, December 10
7am/6c This Christmas
11am/10c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c Love the Coopers
2:35pm/1:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9pm/8c No Sleep 'Til Christmas
12am/11c Holiday in Handcuffs

Tuesday, December 11
7am/6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30am/6:30c Unaccompanied Minors
11am/10c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12:35pm/11:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:40pm/1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20pm/3:20c Jingle All the Way 2
6:25pm/5:25c Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:30pm/7:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
12am/11c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Wednesday, December 12
7am/6c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
11:30am/10:30c Jingle All the Way 2
1:30pm/12:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3pm/2c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30pm/3:30c Ice Age: Continental Drift
6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
9pm/8c Disney's A Christmas Carol
12am/11c Call Me Claus

Thursday, December 13
7am/6c Call Me Claus
11am/10c No Sleep 'Til Christmas
1:05pm/12:05c This Christmas
3:40pm/2:40c Holiday in Handcuffs
5:45pm/4:45c The Holiday
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause
12am/11c Deck the Halls

Friday, December 14
7am/6c The Family Stone
11am/10c Angels Sing
1:05pm/12:05c The Mistle-tones
3:10pm/2:10c Christmas with the Kranks
5:15pm/4:15c Deck the Halls
7:20pm/6:20c The Santa Clause
9:25pm/8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30pm/10:30c The Family Stone

Saturday, December 15
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30am/6:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9am/8c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30am/9:30c Christmas with the Kranks
12:35pm/11:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:40pm/1:40c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
4:40pm/3:40c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size 2

Sunday, December 16
7am/6c A Belle for Christmas
9am/8c Jingle All the Way 2
11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12pm/11c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
2pm/1c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
4:05pm/3:05c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Disney's A Christmas Carol
11:20pm/10:20c A Miracle on Christmas Lake

Monday, December 17
7am/6c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9am/8c Angels Sing
11am/10c Call Me Claus
1pm/12c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:05pm/2:05c Deck the Halls
5:10pm/4:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
7:15pm/6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55pm/7:55c Paddington
12am/11c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Tuesday, December 18

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Mickey's Christmas Carol
8am/7c Call Me Claus
10am/9c The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:35am/10:35c Paddington
1:35pm/12:35c Christmas with the Kranks
3:40pm/2:40c The Truth About Christmas
5:45pm/4:45c The Holiday
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause
12am/11c 12 Dates of Christmas

Wednesday, December 19
7am/6c Snow
9am/8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11am/10c The Family Stone
1pm/12c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
2pm/1c The Holiday
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15pm/8:15c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size

Thursday, December 20
7am/6c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
8:30am/7:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10am/9c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30am/10:30c Life-Size
1:30pm/12:30c Life-Size 2
3:30pm/2:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35pm/4:35c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
6:40pm/5:40c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
9:20pm/8:20c Ice Age: Continental Drift
11:25pm/10:25c Life-Size 2
1:30am/12:30c Mickey's Christmas Carol

Friday, December 21
7am/6c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10am/9c The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special
10:30am/9:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
11am/10c Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30am/10:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:30pm/11:30c Love the Coopers
3pm/2c Ice Age: Continental Drift
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Saturday, December 22
7am/6c A Miracle on Christmas Lake
9:40am/8:40c The Santa Clause
11:50am/10:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:55pm/12:55c DisneyPixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
2:25pm/1:25c Disney's Prep & Landing
2:55pm/1:55c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:25pm/2:25c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05pm/4:05c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause
9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55pm/10:55c Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, December 23
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9:40am/8:40c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:45am/10:45c DisneyPixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:15pm/11:15c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1:20pm/12:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
3pm/2c Christmas with the Kranks
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size 2

Monday, December 24
7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11am/10c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30pm/11:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:05pm/1:05c Jingle All the Way 2
4:10pm/3:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:15pm/5:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause
12am/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 25
7am/6c Disney's Prep & Landing
7:30am/6:30c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8am/7c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40pm/11:40c Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:40pm/1:40c Christmas with the Kranks
4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55pm/7:55c Disney's The Lion King (1994)
12am/11c Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Walt Disney Studios and this station.
