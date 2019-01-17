It's not too late to catch 5 top-rated movies screening around Glendale

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14.
The site's critical consensus notes, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Want to see the Best Animated Picture Golden Globe winner for yourself? It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 23.
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise - and two Golden Globe nominations - since its release.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus approves, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become an unexpected favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16.
The site's critical consensus notes that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical, as did Mahershala Ali for Supporting Actor; Farrelly was nominated for Best Director.
