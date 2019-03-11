It's strong beer time: Munich hosts Starkbierzeit, with cheap flights from Los Angeles

While the location is infamous for its annual beer-guzzling Oktoberfest celebrations each fall, this lesser known suds-forward event focuses on Munich's stronger variation, called Starkbier. To locals, Starkbierzeit translates to "strong beer time," and pubs and breweries throughout the region host an assortment of engagements connected to this celebratory brew.
And if you dig strong beers served in one-liter ceramic steins, called Keferloher, this party is for you. But don't be alarmed by the name; while "stark" refers to the strength of the beer, it's actually in reference to the number of solids it contains. It's also known as Flussiges Brot, or liquid bread.
Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Los Angeles and Munich. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked for the occasion.
Cheapest Munich flights
The cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Munich are if you leave on March 25 and return from Germany on April 1. Turkish Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $690.
There are also deals to be had later in March. If you fly out of Los Angeles on March 27 and return from Munich on April 1, Norwegian can get you there and back for $694 roundtrip.
Top Munich accommodations
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Munich's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Wombat's Munich (Senefelderstrasse 1)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Wombat's Munich. The hostel near Munich's central station has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $21.
Travelers can book double rooms or a bed in one of the nine six- to 10-bed-dormitories. Each room has its own bathroom.
Bayerischer Hof Hotel (2-6 Promenadeplatz)
A pricer alternative is Bayerischer Hof Hotel, which has rooms for $286/night.
"The spa and swimming pool area are expansive for an urban hotel in Europe, and the bar in the lobby always has a hum about it. Service is attentive throughout," wrote visitor Philipp.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Munich has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Schneider Brauhaus Munchen (Tal 7)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Schneider Brauhaus Munchen, which has an average of five stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Schneider Weisse specializes in wheat beers. It's a great place to eat because it's not nearly as packed as the Hofbrauhaus but it has all the charm necessary," wrote visitor Rich.
Hofbrauhaus (Platzl 9)
If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Hofbrauhaus.
One of Munich's oldest breweries, the main dining hall features tables engraved with initials dating back to 1897. Order a liter of Hofbrau Original beer and a brotzeiten plate of cheese, meat, bread and pickles to share.
"Hofbrauhous cannot be missed while in Munich," wrote Marina. "The food was to die for and the beer was even better. The music was lively and the entire experience was a great time."
Der Verrueckte Eismacher (Amalienstrasse 77)
Finally, there's Der Verrueckte Eismacher.
"This funky little ice cream shop in trendy Schwabing is the craziest ice cream parlor in town," wrote Jennifer. "The chefs come up with new concoctions every day and you can taste every flavor before picking. Some of the craziest flavors are Oktoberfest beer, roast pork and sausage!"
What to see and do in Munich
Not sure what to do in Munich, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Marienplatz (Marienplatz 1)
First up is Marienplatz, a bustling square located in the center of Munich that is characterized by the Gothic-style New City Hall on the square's north side.
A large column of Saint Mary, known as the Mariensaule, sits in the middle of the square and depicts a golden statue of the Virgin Mary perched atop a crescent moon. Visitors flock to Marienplatz to see the Glockenspiel in the New City Hall come alive: every day at a specified hour, the sculpted characters re-enact two stories from the 16th century.
The Englischer Garten (Munich)
Lastly, consider checking out the Englischer Garten, located in the heart of Munich.
As one of the world's largest urban public parks, it features a Chinese pagoda, a Monopteros Greek temple, a river and a boating lake.
"The Englischer Garten (English Garden) is Munich's largest city park, covering over 910 acres of lush landscaped parks, streams and lakes," wrote visitor Mike. "Miles and miles of trails, walks and bridle paths. Perfect for picnics, birdwatching, people watching and just breathing fresh air."
---
