Jake Borelli is proud of his role in the virtual reading of "The Normal Heart."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Grey's Anatomy costar Jake Borelli is proud to be participating in this weekend's virtual reading of Larry Kramer's largely autobiographical play "The Normal Heart."
Tickets are on sale for the ONE Archives Foundation's presentation, which will take place on Saturday, May 8, at 5:00 p.m. PT.
The virtual reading features an all-star cast, including Borelli, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, Vincent Rodriguez III, Guillermo Díaz, Ryan O'Connell, Daniel Newman, Jay Hayden and Danielle Savre, with a special introduction by Martin Sheen.
Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay, this new presentation focuses on the rise of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s.
"When I was approached by ONE Archives Foundation to direct a virtual reading of "The Normal Heart," I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Barclay.
"We've assembled an extraordinary cast that makes this particular reading even more timely. And we hope more powerful."
Tickets are available at onearchives.org/normalheart. Ticket prices range from $10 - $100.
Funds raised from this event will support ONE Archives Foundation's LGBTQ education initiatives.
