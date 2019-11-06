Arts & Entertainment

Tournament of Champions: James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'

The Las Vegas professional sports gambler known as 'Jeopardy James' is back on the game show Wednesday.

James Holzhauer is among the 15 top players competing in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" for the $250,000 grand prize.

Holzhauer won nearly two-and-a-half million dollars during his record-breaking streak.

He owns the top four spots for single-game winnings on "Jeopardy" and is second in total winnings, trailing only Ken Jennings.

Holzhauer earned $131,127 in one show in April, breaking the record of $110,914 he set just a week earlier.

The woman who knocked Holzhauer off his 32-game run, Emma Boettcher, a Chester County, Pennsylvania native and Chicago user experience librarian, will compete on Thursday's episode.

The "Tournament of Champions" runs until November 15.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" weekdays at 7 p.m. on this ABC station.
