Arts & Entertainment

Janet Jackson to auction off over 1,000 items for charity

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Janet Jackson to sell personal treasures in celebrity auction

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Janet Jackson is one of the entertainment world's most successful and influential artists of all time. Now, over 1,000 pieces of the music icon's personal items are going up for auction. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty.

What's in the bundle? How about Jackson's Tour Jackets from "Rhythm Nation" and "Control" tours; music video costumes from "When I Think of You," "That's the Way Loves Goes," "If," "Alright," "Together Again," "Love Will Never Do," "Runaway," "Got Till It's Gone," and "Scream." And then there's jewelry, accessories, furniture, drawings, and many other items from her personal collection.

Martin Nolan, Executive Director Julian's Auctions in Beverly Hills, says fans are welcome to come check out the goods this weekend.

"People are coming to our gallery, we're open! This amazing exhibition is open to the public and then the auction is Friday, Saturday and Sunday here in the gallery," said Nolan.

If you can't be there in person you can participate virtually. And Nolan says there really is something for everyone.

"She loves her fans and her fans love her. So when we were curating this auction with Janet she wanted something at every price point so the fans could participate," said Nolan.

The Janet Jackson auction will take place at Julien's Auctions, 257 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. For more information, go to www.juliensauctions.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcharityjanet jacksonauction
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling blaze in eastern Antelope Valley
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments
Chargers open 2021 season against Washington Football Team
California's real estate market among hottest on record
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Show More
Puppy scam sending buyers to random homes
Ohio offers vaccine incentive of five chances at $1 million prize
Rams open 2021 season on SNF against Bears
Newsom announces $14.5-billion plan for California schools
3 arrested in chaotic armed robbery, shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant
More TOP STORIES News