Janet Jackson to auction off over 1,000 items for charity

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Janet Jackson is one of the entertainment world's most successful and influential artists of all time. Now, over 1,000 pieces of the music icon's personal items are going up for auction. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty.
What's in the bundle? How about Jackson's Tour Jackets from "Rhythm Nation" and "Control" tours; music video costumes from "When I Think of You," "That's the Way Loves Goes," "If," "Alright," "Together Again," "Love Will Never Do," "Runaway," "Got Till It's Gone," and "Scream." And then there's jewelry, accessories, furniture, drawings, and many other items from her personal collection.
Martin Nolan, Executive Director Julian's Auctions in Beverly Hills, says fans are welcome to come check out the goods this weekend.
"People are coming to our gallery, we're open! This amazing exhibition is open to the public and then the auction is Friday, Saturday and Sunday here in the gallery," said Nolan.
If you can't be there in person you can participate virtually. And Nolan says there really is something for everyone.
"She loves her fans and her fans love her. So when we were curating this auction with Janet she wanted something at every price point so the fans could participate," said Nolan.
The Janet Jackson auction will take place at Julien's Auctions, 257 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. For more information, go to www.juliensauctions.com.
