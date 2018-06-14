ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Goldblum honored with star along Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Jeff Goldblum of "Jurassic Park" fame received a star along Hollywood's Walk of Fame Thursday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Life found a way in "Jurassic Park" and now the Hollywood Walk of Fame found a way to include Jeff Goldblum.

The 65-year-old actor received a star along Hollywood Boulevard near Cherokee Avenue during a ceremony on Thursday.

Actor Jeff Goldblum poses astride his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.


Goldblum's honor comes one week before the theatrical release of his newest film, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

It's the fifth installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise. Goldblum has appeared in three of the movies.

The Pennsylvania native is also known for roles in other high-grossing science-fiction movies such as "Independence Day" in 1996 and its sequel in 2006.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famehollywoodmoviesmovieactorHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News