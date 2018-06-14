Actor Jeff Goldblum poses astride his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Life found a way in "Jurassic Park" and now the Hollywood Walk of Fame found a way to include Jeff Goldblum.The 65-year-old actor received a star along Hollywood Boulevard near Cherokee Avenue during a ceremony on Thursday.Goldblum's honor comes one week before the theatrical release of his newest film, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."It's the fifth installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise. Goldblum has appeared in three of the movies.The Pennsylvania native is also known for roles in other high-grossing science-fiction movies such as "Independence Day" in 1996 and its sequel in 2006.