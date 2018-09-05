U.S. & WORLD

Jeff Goldblum shows off piano skills during London train station concert

The "Jurassic World" star has been playing the piano since he was a child and hosts a weekly jazz review in Los Angeles.

LONDON --
Actor Jeff Goldblum delighted fans in London when he tickled the ivories during a concert at St. Pancras station Wednesday.

Goldblum planned the concert ahead of the Nov. 9 release of his debut album, "The Capitol Studios Sessions." The 14-track LP, recorded with Goldblum's longtime band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, features performances from Imelda May and Sarah Silverman.

The 25-foot statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park," is meant to mark that film's 25th anniversary.

