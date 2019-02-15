ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario

EMBED </>More Videos

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were on board a private jet that made an emergency landing Friday at the Ontario International Airport, according to multiple reports.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were on board a private jet that made an emergency landing Friday at the Ontario International Airport, according to multiple reports.

The plane lost a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport in the morning.

A group of twelve women were on board, reportedly heading to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as a surprise for Aniston's 50th birthday. Some of those women on board included Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, and Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka.

The flight was diverted to Ontario after having to circle for hours to burn off fuel so it could safely land.

Footage from AIR7 HD shows two women who appear to be Aniston and Cox, hiding under an umbrella as they took a short walk on the runaway to another jet that was waiting for them.

The second plane landed safely in Cabo San Lucas a few hours ago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjennifer anistonemergency landinglos angeles international airportcelebritybirthdayairport newsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyMexicoOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
The 3 best adventure movies screening around Irvine this week
The 3 best dramas screening around Irvine this week
Don't miss these 3 top adventure movies screening around Los Angeles
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers charged with murder
Terror group's photo of DTLA building raising security concerns
LAPD detective calls Torrance 'herbalist' a 'con-man' during testimony
220 pounds of cocaine seized at Port Hueneme
SoCal to see brief break in rain
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
'Good Doctor's' Freddie Highmore directs 1st episode
Show More
LA County to replace downtown jail with mental health center
LAFD grad who was top of her class still going strong 1 year later
Los Angeles leaders continue to work on rodent problem in City Hall
Payless to close all 2,100 stores, have liquidation sales
Australian woman grows enormous cabbage
More News