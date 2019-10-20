jennifer lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney are pictured in file photos. (AP Photo/Francois Mori; Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The "Hunger Games" star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence's publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrhode islandcelebrityhollywoodu.s. & worldcelebrity weddingsweddingjennifer lawrence
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
New Christmas weekend movies include 'Sing,' 'Passengers,' 'Patriots Day'
New Christmas weekend movies include 'Sing,' 'Passengers,' 'Patriots Day'
Top 10 box office money makers of 2015
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red flag warning remains in effect across parts of SoCal on Sunday
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Candlelight vigil honors girl, 16, fatally stabbed in Exposition Park
Firefighter falls off roof while battling Sun Valley house fire
Ford Theatre hosts free, family-friendly Dia de los Muertos event
Día De Los Muertos altar: Significance behind key component explained
Show More
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
Anaheim police ID body found near Gypsum Canyon
Chick-fil-A to close first UK restaurant within 6 months of opening
34th horse dies at Santa Anita since December
Mom creates Halloween display on front lawn for terminally-ill son
More TOP STORIES News