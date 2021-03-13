Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still together despite reports of split, are 'working through some things'

By Chloe Melas, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are still together.

The couple released a statement to CNN Saturday morning through their representative clarifying that they remain in a relationship and are "working through some things."

The statement comes after CNN, citing a source close to the couple, and other news organizations reported Friday that the couple had broken up.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been in a relationship since 2017.

A representative for the couple says they are still engaged.

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementcelebrityjennifer lopezalex rodriguezcelebrity engagements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining, movie theaters in LA County to reopen in red tier Monday
California still losing jobs, but recovery likely coming
Searchers comb snowy Angeles National Forest for missing hiker
OC COVID survivor credits doctors, power of prayer for his recovery
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Harry and Meghan can only seek justice in the court of public opinion
Officer's bodycam video shows takedown, arrest of maskless woman at bank in Texas
Show More
Cedars-Sinai staff reflects on a year of fighting pandemic
IE woman who survived COVID fears possibility of reinfection
Can LA's iconic music venues survive the pandemic?
Guatemalan immigrant shares how she nurtured her children's artistic gifts
SoCal family mourning loss of 2 sisters while struggling with funeral costs
More TOP STORIES News