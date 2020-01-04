celebrity

Jennifer Lopez is already 'hustling' her way through awards season

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Jennifer Lopez is hustling her way through awards season. The actress and producer was honored with the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her work on the movie "Hustlers."

"It's awesome. It's a legendary film festival," Lopez told On The Red Carpet. "To be here, to be getting an award tonight for a movie...about women who are usually in the background, it's an awesome thing."

There is talk that Lopez's performance could land her an Oscar nomination, but the "Hustlers" star will not acknowledge that notion.

When asked about the nominations, Lopez said, "I don't even know when it is, so don't tell me."

Lopez's next movie, "Marry Me," is a romantic comedy based upon the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Owen Wilson plays Lopez's love interest in the film, which is due for release later this year. Then what's next for Lopez?

"I guess I'd like to direct movies," said Lopez. "I don't know that I will, but it's something I think about. It's a bucket list thing."

The nominees for the "92nd Academy Awards" will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13. Viewers can tune in to the nominations live on OnTheRedCarpet.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpalm springscelebritymoviesoscarsfashionjennifer lopezoscar fashionsfilm festival
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Fashion Friday: BTS, JLo open 2020 in style
Charlize Theron loves 'Bachelor' Peter Weber
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby daughter
'Bachelor' Peter Weber surprises fans at windmill pop-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Will the Iran conflict affect gas prices? Experts weigh in
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle over 200 wildfires
After years of drought, SoCal reservoirs reach historic levels
Kids injured after 2 cars crash into backyard in South LA
Lowe's looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles
Show More
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
2020 scam? Police in Maine warn public not to abbreviate year
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Rosca de Reyes cake helps Latino Catholics wrap up the holidays
5 arrested for attempted robbery during LetGo transaction in OC
More TOP STORIES News