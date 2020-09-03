jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' season 37 premiere date announced; Ken Jennings joining show as consulting producer

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" is returning with all-new episodes on Monday, Sept. 14, and a socially distanced set, a new casting process and a new role for one of the show's most well-known contestants.

One thing that won't change? The host, longtime emcee Alex Trebek.

"I feel good, and I feel excited because once again 'Jeopardy!' has demonstrated that it's at the forefront of television programming," Trebek said in a news release. "I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I'm excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that."



Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion and recently crowed "Jeopardy!" GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), will join the production this season as a consulting producer. The show says Jennings will "present his own special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as a general ambassador for the show."

Jennings' first video category will air on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the second episode of new season.

"Though I've played my last round of 'Jeopardy!' as a contestant, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show," Jennings said. "I'm still in on all the action, but I don't have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore."

Other changes to the new season include more space between the contestant lecterns and Trebek as well as upgraded health and safety protocols to keep the cast and production crew safe. Casting for this season is now entirely virtual, starting with the Anytime Test on the show's website that could lead to a Zoom interview for lucky "Jeopardy!" hopefuls.

Don't miss the season 37 premiere of "Jeopardy!" on Monday, Sept. 14, on this ABC station. Click here to check your local listings.

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on GMA: Exclusive interview about cancer, life, his book
EMBED More News Videos

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek talks with GMA's T.J. Holmes about his cancer battle, his marriage and hosting the iconic game show.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionalex trebekotrcjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' to honor Regis Philbin by showing 1992 episode
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday
Alex Trebek, in GMA exclusive, talks cancer, life, his book
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special 'Jeopardy!' shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after shooting at OC apartment complex
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Baby Adalyn, dad showered with love after mom killed by alleged DUI driver
SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement for Labor Day weekend
What students can expect when they return to campus
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
LA declares fiscal emergency, plans to furlough 15K city workers
Show More
SoCal weather: Warm temps Thursday ahead of heat wave
LIVE: OC officials give update on COVID-19, upcoming school openings
Veteran quits job over US flag face covering
Family of 3 found in garage, sleeping in idling car
Flu-related death reported in Riverside County
More TOP STORIES News