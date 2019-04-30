Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' champ wins by $18 in close call

The streak continues for "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer.

On Monday night's episode, he survived his biggest close call on the show.

Going into the Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer was in the lead with $33,517. The contestant nearest to his total, Adam Levin, had $27,000.

The Final Jeopardy category was 'Organizations.'

The clue read: "The oldest of these business booster groups, formed in Marseille, in 1599, uses "de" instead of "of" in the name."

The correct response: "What is the Chamber of Commerce?"

Levin got it right - pushing his total to $53,999.

Holzhauer also responded correctly. He wagered $20,500, bringing his total to $54,017.

Holzhauer won his 18th game by just $18!

His total winnings are now $1,329,604.

Holzhauer only trails past champion Ken Jennings on the show's all-time, regular-play winnings list.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News