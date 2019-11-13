Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' rivals James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher face off again for 'Tournament of Champions'

This is the epic rematch 'Jeopardy!' fans have been waiting for!

Recording-breaking contestant James Holzhauer and the Chicago librarian who took him down will once again go head to head in Wednesday night's "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" final for the $250,000 grand prize.

In June, Holzhauer, known to fans as "Jeopardy James," scored the highest single-game total 16 times and was inching toward overtaking Ken Jennings' regular-season winnings record.

Yet the seemingly unstoppable Las Vegas professional sports gambler ended his 32-day winning streak just shy of the record thanks to Emma Boettcher, a librarian at the University of Chicago.

Leading into the show, Holzhauer had $2,382,583 in the bank, putting him at a close second behind Jennings' $2,520,700 in regular-season winnings. That means he would have needed to continue winning long enough to earn at least $138,117 to pull into first place.

For those who claimed Boettcher's June win was a fluke, Holzhauer posted on Twitter that "subsequent games won by 'giant killers' who beat a 10+ time #Jeopardy champ: Emma: 4 and counting, 8 others (combined): 0."



