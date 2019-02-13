'Jeopardy!' to hold its first all-star team tournament

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Some of the most successful and popular players in recent "Jeopardy!" history are teaming up for the show's first-ever All Star Games team tournament.
The tournament will include 18 fan favorites like Ken Jennings, Austin Rogers and Buzzy Cohen competing for a first prize of $1 million.
The second-place team will take home $300,000 and the third-place team gets $100,000.
The tournament lasts for 10 weekdays, from Wednesday, Feb. 20 to Tuesday, March 5.
The teams include:
Team Colby: Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller and Alan Lin
Team Buzzy: Buzzy Cohen, Alex Jacob and Jennifer Giles
Team Julia: Julia Collins, Ben Ingram and Seth Wilson
Team Ken: Ken Jennings, Matt Jackson and Monica Thieu
Team Austin: Austin Rogers, Roger Craig and Leonard Cooper
Team Brad: Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly and David Madden
"Jeopardy!" airs on ABC7 weekdays at 7 p.m.