COMINGUPROSES

Former 'Bachelor' Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Jesse Palmer about hosting the new reality show.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The creator of The Bachelor franchise brings you a new show called The Proposal on ABC, and it's hosted by season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer!

"It's like watching The Bachelor or The Bachelorette on speed!" Palmer said.

The concept of the show is that an eligible man or woman will select someone to propose to at the end of each episode from a pool of 10 contestants.



They go through a series of pageant-style rounds, complete with a bathing suit competition, and some very difficult questions.

"The questions that get asked on this show are things that you cannot ask somebody on a first date," Palmer said. "I guarantee you that there are married couples together five or 10 years that still haven't had the guts to ask themselves the questions that are on this show."

At the end of an hour, there is a ring provided by a familiar face to "Bachelor Nation."

"It is a Neil Lane!" Palmer laughed. "Neil Lane was there every episode."

Palmer said that when he first heard about the show, he immediately loved the concept but he had some concerns.

"I've never seen anything like it, and I was very skeptical," he said, "Who is going to get down on one knee after speaking to someone that they haven't even really been able to see for the last hour, and what I was shocked to find out was there are people out there hoping to find love that are willing to go to extreme measures to achieve this."

As The Bachelor in 2004, Palmer felt that he could relate to what the contestants were going through.

"It is way less stressful hosting this show than being The Bachelor," Palmer said. "I sleep so much easier at night, it's great."

Still, prepare for the show to tug at your heart strings!

"Tons of laughter, but there are some tears too," he said.

Don't miss the premiere of The Proposal on Monday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwedding proposalABC premieresthe bachelorcominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News