live with kelly and ryan

Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci to appear on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Monday

First lady Jill Biden and chief medical advisor to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." (Getty Images)

On Monday, June 7, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will kick off the week by welcoming first lady Jill Biden and chief medical advisor to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the exclusive interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Biden and Fauci will sit down with Ripa and Seacrest to discuss the latest efforts to combat COVID-19, share an update on the progress that the country has made against the pandemic, and talk about the widening scope of vaccination efforts in the U.S.

To find out where "Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs in your area, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkmanhattanlive with kelly and ryanjill bidencoronavirusryan seacrestkelly ripaanthony faucicovid 19
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler
'Live's American Idol Encore' is back; Season 19 champ stops by
Top 10 finalists in 'Live's Top Teacher Search' announced
'Live' After Oscar Show returns with love letter to the movies
TOP STORIES
Man viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station
First 15 winners of CA vaccine lottery drawn
2 boys, 2 women killed in Lancaster crash
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
This device may be key to saving lives, homes in fire season
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to graduation
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
Show More
Pasadena Showcase House organizers hosting garden party
June 2021 solar eclipse: How to watch
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
16-year-old Pomona boy, murdered allegedly by stepmom, identified
Man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl
More TOP STORIES News