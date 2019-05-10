Arts & Entertainment

Jim Fowler, 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom' host, dies

Jim Fowler, the star of the popular wildlife show "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom," has died.

According to the show's website, Fowler died Wednesday at the age of 89.

"Wild Kingdom" was a longtime hit, debuting in 1963. It aired for decades in syndication.

Fowler was also a frequent guest on late-night talk shows, bringing animals on the set.

He appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson more than 100 times.
