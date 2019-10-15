NEW YORK -- ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is coming back to the Big Apple!
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to Brooklyn, New York, for five new shows starting Monday, October 21st.
Guests for the week include Eddie Murphy, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, Senator Bernie Sanders, Ellie Kemper and John Krasinski, with musical performances from Alicia Keys, David Byrne, The National, Paul Shaffer, The Sugarhill Gang and more.
The show will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House. This will be the fifth time that Kimmel and his show have traveled to Brooklyn and broadcast from BAM.
Find more information on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" at www.abc.go.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returning to Brooklyn next week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News