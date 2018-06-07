ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jodie Foster checks in with ensemble cast for thriller 'Hotel Artemis'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jodie Foster and Dave Bautista are part of the ensemble cast that invites movie audiences to check into "Hotel Artemis." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Jodie Foster returns to the big screen in the sci-fi action thriller, "Hotel Artemis." It's her first feature film role in five years.

Her character runs an underground hospital for criminals. "Hotel Artemis" takes place in 2028 in Downtown Los Angeles. The most violent riot in L.A. history is taking place, with protesters demanding just one thing: clean water.

Foster says she chose the role because the film just felt right.

"Yeah, you kind of never know. I think you just love something and if you feel that way about it and if you feel passionate and obsessed with it, then there must be a reason," said Foster. "I think I've learned that. It's taken me many years to learn that passion and that obsession and that instinct is really the thing that you need to bite onto more than anything that happens from the neck up."

Playing Foster's right hand man: actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista, who says working with the Oscar winner really upped his game.

"I wanted that. I crave that," said Bautista. "I knew that this was going to be like a full-on really heavy, heavy -- this was going to college for me, you know?"

"We have a moment where we have to say goodbye, where both of us know that the two of us could die separately and then we had kind of this big hug where I come up to about here on his bicep -- this big bicep in my face!" laughed Foster. "And I just, it tears me up. I literally well up every time I think of it."

"Hotel Artemis" is rated R and is in theaters June 8.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News