Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome their first child

The couple is "delighted" to welcome their new bundle of joy.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating the birth of their first child, ABC News has confirmed.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the couple announced in a statement.

Jonas, 30, and Turner, 24, got married in May 2019 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. Two months later, the pair exchanged vows during a larger celebration in France.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas said he and Turner were "having a good time" while remaining out of the public eye over the last few months.

"We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time," the singer added.

While the "Game of Thrones" actress spent much of her pregnancy in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple stepped out in June to participate in protests supporting Black Lives Matter causes.



The couple has not released any further details about the child's birth.
