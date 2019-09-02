Arts & Entertainment

Jonas Brothers pay surprise visit to 16-year-old cancer patient at Pennsylvania hospital

Here's some heartwarming news to kick off your week.

The Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to a teenager who was in a Pennsylvania hospital receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Lily Jordan, 16, reached out to the brothers on social media with a casual invitation to see her after she wasn't able to go see them on their "Happiness Begins" tour.

Sure enough, the band was a sucker for the fan and all three of them showed up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityeyewitness thismusiccancer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 rescued, 34 missing after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Deputy-involved shooting in East LA leads to chase, crash
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
2 victims found stabbed inside a Koreatown Ralphs
Child taken to hospital after being left in hot car in La Mirada
100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County
Show More
Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
Authorities still hope for leads in 2013 cold case
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
More TOP STORIES News