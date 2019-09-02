Here's some heartwarming news to kick off your week.
The Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to a teenager who was in a Pennsylvania hospital receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
Lily Jordan, 16, reached out to the brothers on social media with a casual invitation to see her after she wasn't able to go see them on their "Happiness Begins" tour.
Sure enough, the band was a sucker for the fan and all three of them showed up.
Jonas Brothers pay surprise visit to 16-year-old cancer patient at Pennsylvania hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More